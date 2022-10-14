30 Caged For Attacking Police Station

30 persons were remanded into police custody by an Accra Circuit Court on Wednesday for allegedly vandalising the Neoplan Police Station in Accra.

The accused persons, according to court documents, on October 9, 2022 attacked the police station and made away with two AK47 rifles kept at the charge office of the police station.

The action of the suspects, who all ply their trades at Kwame Nkrumah Circle, followed the drowning of two persons in the pursuit of one Isobah, who stole a mobile phone and jumped into the Odaw River to escape.

They have been charged with four counts of conspiracy, causing unlawful damage and stealing. The accused, who were not represented by counsel, all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabo, the prosecutor, told the court that they are further investigating the case so they could establish those who are culpable of the offence to stand trial while those not involved would be released.

Her Honour, Afia Owusuaa Appiah, the presiding judge, remanded the accused persons into custody to reappear on October 26, 2022.

The prosecution’s preliminary facts state that on October 9, 2022, at about 7:50pm, one Isobah stole a mobile phone belonging to a young man and while he was being chased, he jumped into the Odaw River to escape.

The young man, according to the facts, also jumped into the river to retrieve his mobile phone from Isobah, which resulted in a struggle and Isobah drowned in the process.

A friend of Isobah is said to have also jumped into the river, but could not make it out as he also got drowned.

“On the same day, the accused persons organised themselves, marched to the Neoplan Police Station, attacked and vandalised the Charge Office and the Station Officer’s office. After they had vandalised the police station, the accused persons stole two AK47 rifles kept at the Charge Office,” the facts said.

It added that on October 10, 2022, police gathered intelligence which led to the arrest of the accused persons, and the two AK47 rifles were retrieved.

The accused are Musah Naaba, Yusif Adombela, Kasim Mohazu, Bismark Osei, Gilbert Asamoah, Ishmael Nuhu, Nasarah Isaac, Forever Adomosey, Kwaku Kyei, Lambert Akurambilla, Maxwell Ayugi, Faisal Gaddafi, Kofi Dari, Agbanyoro Nana Yaw and Kofi Samsam.

The rest are Tawiah Maxwell, Samuel Mba, Kwaku Boateng, Henry Collins, Thomas Adorgle, Mustapha Kofi, Gabriel Danso, Prince Anim, Awene Adoko, Awe Oluashegu, Fuseini Adams, Conrad Kunli, Mubarak Haruna, Mohammed Ayamga and Daniel Ofori.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak