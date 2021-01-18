30% Club Gives Scholarship To Ghanaian Lady

Nana Adjoa Hackman

The 30% Club, a global campaign led by chairs and CEOs of top companies in the world to increase gender diversity at board and senior management levels to 30% and beyond, has awarded a full scholarship to a Ghanaian woman entrepreneur, Nana Adjoa Hackman, to pursue an Executive MBA at Imperial College.

She will represent the school as an Ambassador for Women in Leadership and will support the recruitment of high calibre candidates for future years in different ways.

They include attending recruitment events, being featured in promotional materials and contributing to social media activity.

Leaders of the 30% Club said in a statement that the Executive MBA scholarship was awarded to Ms. Hackman based on the strength of her application and interview performance.

According to the statement, Ms. Hackman already has a distinction in LLM from University of Dundee in Petroleum Law & Policy obtained in 2009.

Her Executive MBA programme will start in February this year and it is expected to provide her with thorough knowledge of all the essential business disciplines as well as opportunities to specialize in areas that will directly benefit her role as Managing Partner of ALA, one of Ghana’s leading corporate law firms.

The statement indicated that Nana Adjoa was a leading woman entrepreneur in Ghana and had over the last 18 years established and helped run businesses in real estate and mass media.

She co-founded ALA Law firm in 2015, and before her current role, she was the company secretary and Head of the Legal Department of United Bank for Africa (Ghana) Limited.

She is a member of the board of Asaase Broadcasting Company Ltd, which owns Asaase Radio in Accra and Kumasi.

Nana Adjoa is also said to be the Director of Gab Productions Limited, owners of the Daily Statesman newspaper, having served as a director of the eighth board of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation.

“She will play a particular role in initiatives to encourage women’s participation in MBA education and to champion gender parity within Imperial and beyond.

“Under the leadership of Global Chair, Ann Cairns, the campaign of the 30% Club continues to expand its international footprint with presence in multiple countries/regions around the world,” the statement added.

By Ernest Kofi Adu