30 Mourners Attend Prince Philip’s Funeral

Attendance at Prince Philip’s burial service has been restricted to 30 mourners.

The attendance has been limited due to coronavirus restrictions in the UK and

Prince Philip’s personal wishes.

The burial service is taking place today at the St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Those attending the burial service are members of Prince Philip, and Queen Elizabeth II’s families.

All of Prince Philip’s children, grandchildren, and three of his German relatives are attending the funeral service.

Prince Harry, Prince William and their father, Charles, are attending the ceremony.

However, due to medical advice, the wife of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, who is pregnant, will not attend the ceremony.

Prince Philip’s coffin has already been conveyed to the St. George’s Chapel. It was conveyed there in a modified Land Rover.

A few world and Commonwealth leaders, including former President Donald Trump of the United States are attending the funeral.

By Melvin Tarlue