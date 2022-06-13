30 Students Injured In Kumasi Demo

Information reaching DGN Online indicates that at least 30 students of the Islamic Senior High School at Abepo in the Ashanti Region have been rushed to hospital, gasping for survival.

This follows the firing of tear gas canisters by the police as they demonsted over a frequent road accident in front of the school.

According to reports, the students blocked the road in front of their school in the course of their protest over frequent knockdowns as their frequent calls for speed ramps have fallen on deaf ears.

However, the Police were called in to clear the road block and disperse the demonstrating crowd and ended up firing tear gas at them.

A reporter with Citi News, narrating the incident monitored by DGN Online said some of the students were said to have gone unconscious and others were left with severe pain as a result of the firing of tear gas at them.

The parents who had the information quickly rushed to the school.

“I heard there is a scuffle in the school and the police attacked the students, shooting and beating them. I heard the police chased them even into their dormitories and were beating the girls”.

“I feel very bad seeing school children on the floor unconscious. Everybody is messed up here,” a parent said.

Currently, there are ambulances in the school transporting the injured students to the hospital, while police presence in the school has intensified.

More soon…

– BY Daniel Bampoe