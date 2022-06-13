IGP Dashes To Kumasi Over Shooting Incident

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, is heading to the Islamic Senior High School in Kumasi following the disturbances and Police shooting on the campus.

This was announced by the Police in a statement issued on Monday, June 13, 2022.

“The Inspector-General of Police is proceeding to Kumasi for a first-hand assessment of the situation. The Police have commenced investigation into the incident,” the statement said.

The students who had blocked the road in protest of a bad road in front of their school were allegedly teargassed by Police who had been called in by concerned residents and motorists.

The protest by the students was reportedly triggered by the frequent knockdowns by students and teachers by speeding vehicles that ply the road in front of the school.

Reports say parents rushed to the school following reports of the incident involving the Police.

BY Daniel Bampoe