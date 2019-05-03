30 Years In Music Is An Honour -Daughters Of Glorious Jesus

Daughters of Glorious Jesus

Gospel trio, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, has said though 30 years in music ministry has not been easy, they are honoured to have come that far in their musical journey as a group.

“This year marks exactly 30 years since the Daughters of Glorious Jesus came together as a group. We have been singing more than 30 years but as a group this year is our 30th year…When we started neither of us dreamt of recording great songs and touring the world with our albums. It is amazing. We are honoured and truly blessed to be where we are today,” the group said in a statement when it launched its 30th anniversary celebrations at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Accra on Wednesday.

Made up of Cynthia Appiadu, Edna Sarpong and Monica Owusu Ansah, the group is currently one of the longest serving gospel music groups in the world.

In the last 30 years, it has churned out a lot of hit songs, albums and won several laurels, as well as won souls for Jesus Christ through music.

It has 13 albums to its credit and has also been involved in a number of charity works to impact the life of others aside music.

The group launched its 30th anniversary event on Wednesday to not only celebrate its achievements over the years but also glorify and give thanks to God for seeing them through, as well as thank all who have supported their journey.

There will be different activities throughout the year to mark the anniversary. These include the ‘Glorious 30 Gala’ to launch the group’s new foundation in July and the Daughters’ Tribute Concert in September 2019.

The others include the Daughters of Glorious Jesus symposium for all musicians and ‘Glorious 30 Tour’ in the USA, UK and Ghana.

According to the group members, their journey has not been easy and explained that they at a point were faced with some life-threatening challenges.

“Many people have asked to know some of the moments we have faced as a group. I want to say it has not been an easy journey but through it all God has been with us. My sisters and I have come face to face with life-threatening challenges more times than I can remember. During our fourth studio album in 1996, we almost died through drowning. We were on a trip to Walewale to host a crusade and our canoe capsized. None of us knew how to swim and we didn’t life jacket,” Cynthia revealed.