Man Kills Elder Brother With Club

The Eastern Regional Police have mounted a manhunt for Kwadwo Asamoah, popularly known as Akyem Boye, 40, for assaulting and killing his elder brother, Kwasi Asante, 46, at Adasewase, near Anyinam in the Atiwa East District of the Eastern Region.

The suspect was said to have hit the elder brother with a club, which led to his death after which he fled.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ebenezer Tetteh, told Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the police heard about the incident and rushed to the village.

He said when the police arrived at the village, they realized that the body of the deceased was about to be conveyed to the cemetery for burial.

DSP Tetteh said physical inspection of the body revealed that the deceased bled from the nostrils and sustained injuries on the head, swollen right eye, right shoulder and right thumb.

DSP Tetteh said photographs were taken of the body of the deceased and the corpse deposited at the Police Hospital mortuary in Accra pending autopsy.

He gave assurance that the police would do everything possible to apprehend the suspect to assist in further investigations.

GNA