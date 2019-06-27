300 Ambulances To Arrive Before 2019 Ends

Mavis Hawa Koomson

The Government of Ghana is expected to take delivery of 300 ambulances before the end of 2019, DGN Online has gathered.

A government delegation led by the Minister for Special Development Initiative, Mavis Hawa Koomson reports that work on manufacturing and assembling of the ambulances was near completion.

The delegation comprises Deputy Health Minister, Tina Mensah, Deputy Minister for Information, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah Adjei and Chairman of the Health Committee in Parliament, Kwabena Twum Nuamah.

The delegation was in Turkey last week to inspect progress of work, this portal understands.

Ms. Hawa Koomson said the ambulances would boost the operations of the National Ambulance Service and help improve emergency health care in Ghana.

She said there were arrangements with the manufacturers to also set up a maintenance and spare parts unit in Ghana to deal with mechanical faults once they occur.

It would be recalled that President Akufo-Addo during his campaign in the 2016 elections promised his government would roll out a programme that would assign every constituency one million dollars to facilitate the rapid development of constituencies.

In fulfilment of this promise, a programme called Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) aimed at radically improving the state of basic infrastructure as the constituency level was initiated.

IPEP, according to Government, would serve as the vehicle through which the capital expenditure would be met.

