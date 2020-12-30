NDC Clashes With Hohoe Natives Over Election Protests

The Hohoe version of the opposition NDC’s nationwide protest of the 2020 election results turned chaotic when youth and warriors of the Gbi Traditional area resisted the protest.

The National Democratic Congress protesters who included some residents from the SALL area in the Oti region were unhappy about the action of their compatriots from Gbi.

This led to a confrontation between both sides, however a timely intervention of a joint Police and Military team prevented what could have a bloody clash.

The protest started at about 7am at Gbi Atabu park which is at the Southern part of Gbi Traditional area. As the protesters progressed towards the central part, the warriors blocked the road at Gbi Kpoeta.

The joint security team intervened and there was a temporary ceasefire. However, a stone thrown from the NDC side landed on the head of one of the Gbi youth which led to reprisal flying of stones and other materials.

The Police and Military team fired warning shots which dispersed the crowd.

After about five hours of gridlock, the crowd dispersed at Gbi Kpoeta.

The spokesperson of the Gbi youth who had blocked the road at Gbi Kpoeta to prevent the NDC/SALL protest noted that “until the NDC and SALL people leave we are not leaving.”

Ken Ayim said they (Gbis) are being led by the Asafoatsega of the Gbi Traditional area.

He said their intelligence proves that the people of SALL from Oti region were pushing their agenda through the NDC on Gbi (Hohoe) land which is in the Volta Region.

“If SALL want to have their own constituency and vote for their MP, they should protest in the SALL area not on Hohoe land. It is their right to protest, but it should not be in Hohoe.”

However, the NDC Volta Regional Organiser, Siki Abibu said the protest had nothing to do with SALL, however their brothers from Gbi may have been misinformed to think it was a SALL protest hence the standoff.

He noted that the protest is part of the nationwide protests, hence it was unfortunate for the standoff.

A resident of SALL who was among the protesters noted that the protest is an NDC protest.

However the concerns of the NDC includes the disenfranchisement of SALL in the parliamentary election by the Electoral Commission.

As at the time of filing this report, two injured persons have been admitted at the Hohoe Government Hospital.

