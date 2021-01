Supporters of the US President, Donald Trump, have stormed Congress, disrupting the process to certify former Vice President, Joe Biden’s win.

The pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

Congressmen and women have been evacuated as a result.

To bring the protest under control, the mayor of Washington DC has implemented a 6 p.m. ET curfew.

By Melvin Tarlue