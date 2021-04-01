Nigeria’s Air Force Jet Gone Missing

A Nigerian Air Force fighter jet is reported to have gone missing while counter-insurgency mission in Borno State, Nigeria.

Reports say the fighter jet lost radar contact.

Accordingly, the Alph Jet went missing on Wednesday evening, March 31, 2021.

Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, has confirmed that indeed the jet has gone missing.

In a tweeted, he said “A NAF aircraft on routine mission in support of own troops at one of the Theatres of Operation in the Northern part of Nigeria has lost radar contact. Efforts are currently ongoing to locate its whereabout. Details to follow.”

DGN Online has gathered that the missing Jet, Alpha Jet A was acquired from Air USA in 2014.

Reports say the jet had played a major role in Nigeria’s anti-insurgency campaign in worst-hit states in the Northeast.

By Melvin Tarlue