Two Crushed To Death With Corpse  

TWO young men among a group of mourners transporting a corpse from Akyem Mamanso community Mortuary to Akyem Akorkuaso for burial have met their untimely death after being crushed by a Man diesel timber truck.

The incident occurred at Akyem Akorkuaso in Birim North District of the Eastern Region Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

According to reports, the deceased persons- Yaw Agyemang, 36, a motor rider, and Kwaku Dominic, 37 a pillion were among dozens of mourners including Okada riders who were transporting the corpse from the morgue to the community.

Reports said Yaw Agyemang was carelessly speeding and displaying skills with his motorbike with registration number M-20-BA 694 together with other riders ahead of the fleet of vehicles accompanying the hearse.

Unfortunately, upon reaching Akyem Nkwateng stretch of the road, the timber truck with registration number GW 7424 suddenly appeared from the opposite direction forcing the motor rider to slam on the break of the motorbike which caused the motorbike to somersault and dragged the rider and his pillion, Kwaku Dominic to crash into the rear tyre of the moving timber truck vehicle.

The two who died on the spot out of serious injuries also sustained have been deposited at the New Abirim Government Hospital morgue pending autopsy.

Meanwhile, a similar incident occurred at Koforidua, when a tricycle rider wad crushed to death after jumping a traffic light in the Eastern Regional Capital.

According to the suspect driver, Ebenezer Opare, 22, who is in Police custody assisting in investigation, he was driving an unregistered Ford Escape 4×4 vehicle from Poly direction towards Aberewa Nkwanta on the dual carriageway in Koforidua.

He said on reaching the SSNIT Traffic Light intersection, Bajaj Motor Tricycle No. M- 21- ER 475 ridden by one Francis Bawa,45, now deceased after the rider allegedly jumped the traffic light from Aberewa Nkwanta direction and crossing the opposite lanes towards Old Estate.

The Rider sustained serious injury as a result and was rushed to the Eastern Regional Hospital for treatment but pronounced dead shortly on arrival by a medical Doctor.

The body of the deceased has been deposited in the morgue awaiting autopsy.

