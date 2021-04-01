Murder Suspect Says Shrine Revealed Wife’s Infidelity to Him

The man who is alleged to have killed his wife and secretly deposited her body in a morgue has revealed that accusation of infidelity against her was borne out of a revelation from a shrine.

The 38-year-old fisherman, Gali Golo made the revelation in his statement to the Police after he had been arrested.

He explained that he and his wife, Beatrice Logosu, a Beninois worship at the Alafi Shrine in the Aflao area. About a week ago (Last Thursday, March 25, 2021) the wife fell ill. She among other things had a severe headache and so she was rushed to the shrine for healing.

It was at the shrine that the priest revealed that the wife’s ailment was as a punishment by their deity for cheating on the husband.

This information, Golo said was the basis for the misunderstanding between him and the wife. He had since the revelation from the shrine asked the wife to leave their home at Akame, but the wife had refused.

The altercation continued to Saturday, March 27, 2021 where it degenerated and attracted their neighbours. The wife still refused to leave and instead drank some detergent which led to her death later that evening.

He said he did not send the wife to the Hospital after she drank the detergent because the Shrine had already revealed she was being punished for her infidelity.

Notwithstanding the narration of the suspect, the Denu District Police Command has revealed that the preliminary examination on the body of the deceased shows bruises and several signs of violence, including what appears to be a broken jaw and neck.

The District Commander, ASP Joseph Nakoja speaking to Daily Guide per the information gathered so far, said Gali Golo threatened neighbours including a close friend of the wife with death as they intervened in the altercation.

Although the altercation went calm at some point, they woke up the following morning, Sunday, March 28, 2021 to hear that the lady had died and body deposited at the Hosanna Clinic Morgue at Agbozume.

The Police were alerted and they took over the body and also arrested the suspect. He has since been arraigned before the Aflao Magistrate Court who remanded him to reappear on April 14, 2020.

The Commander said, since the deceased is a foreigner, they are yet to get in touch with her close relations. So far, the only picture they have secured of her is a voters’ ID card. ASP Nakoja is therefore pleading with the public to promptly assist the Police with any information they may have of the deceased or her family.

