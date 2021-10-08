34 Local Government Staff, Coordinating Director Posted to Guan District

A total of 34 Local Government Services staff and a Coordinating Director have been posted to the newly inaugurated Guan District in the Oti Region.

The staff comprising heads of departments and units are expected to set-up the assembly and make it functional in the shortest possible time as the President nominates a District Chief Executive to be confirmed by the assembly members in the coming weeks.

The recruitment was announced by the Head of Local Government Service, Nana Ato Arthur when he spoke at the Inauguration of the much awaited Guan District Assembly last Friday, October 8, 2021. The Inauguration which was held at Likpe-Mate where the Assembly Building is situated attracted hundreds of residents and chiefs in the area and adjoining districts in the Oti region.

The Guan District which currently consists of 13 electoral areas and will be the ninth district in the newly created Oti region and the 261st in Ghana.

The Assembly is however made up of 13 elected Assembly members and 10 government appointees.

To facilitate the work of the new Assembly, Presidentwe Akufo-Addo donated two vehicles; Toyota Hilux and Nissan HardBody to the Guan District Assembly.

The Local Government Ministry also provided the Assembly with office equipment including, Computers, Televisions, Printers, Scanners, Wireless Routers, Refrigerator, Projector among others.

The Paramount Chief of Likpe Traditional Area, Nana Soglo Alloh IV who spoke on behalf of the Chiefs and people of the SALL enclave (Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi) commended the President for fulfilling his promise to create the Guan District.

He also commended the Local Government Minister, Dan Kweku Botwe for his determination, fortitude, patience and tactfulness in making the establishment of the Guan District a reality.

Dr. Nana Ato Arthur

Dr. Obed Asamoah, a statesman in the area and a former Minister of Justice and Attorney General and longest serving Foreign Minister of the country was optimistic that the new District will make Local governance and decentralization tangible to the people. More so, it will facilitate development and activation of the many potentials of the area.

The Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development Minister, Dan Botwe noted that the creation of the Guan District Assembly is not an end in itself, but the wbeginning of new things to come to the area. He said the Ministry will continue to support the Assembly until it is mature enough to be fully on its own.

From Fred Duodu, Likpe-Mate (k.duodu@yahoo.com)