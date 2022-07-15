350-Bed Capacity Girls’ Dorm For Huni Valley SHS

Huni Valley Senior High School (SHS), one of the best Schools in the Prestea Huni Valley District of the Western Region, would soon get a 350-bed capacity girls’ dormitory block.

The over GHc6.5 million two-story facility which is about 85 per cent complete is being constructed for the school by Aboso Goldfields Limited, Damang mine under the Gold Fields Foundation.

The contractor for the project is Boison Construction Limited.

The dormitory block will be furnished with double-deck steel beds, ceiling fans, LED bulbs in all the rooms, modern washrooms, and other ultra-modern facilities.

As part of a press soiree organized by the mining company for journalists in the region, Roger Adama, Project Manager of Gold Fields Ghana Limited took journalists around the project.

He pointed out that the initiative was part of an effort to help solve the accommodation challenges of the school.

He revealed that the facility, which started in September 2020 is expected to be completed in September this year.

He said it will also have a two-bedroom master’s accommodation and an enclosed area for washing and drying the students’ clothes.

He also revealed that the necessary measures are being put in place to ensure that it is accessible to physically challenge students when completed.

“We will also construct a borehole and provide a storage tank and also fix pavement blocks at the frontage of the block”, he added.

Some staff of the school who pleaded anonymity were grateful to the mining company for supporting the government’s policy of providing free access to quality secondary education.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Huni Valley