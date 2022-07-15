Modern Day Moms Of Accra Airs On DGN Soon

Vanessa Gyan

The first ever reality show about moms in Accra will start airing on DGN very soon.

The reality show dubbed “Modern Day Moms of Accra”(MDM) is non-scripted with its main cast featuring solely moms,and the first of its kind to be created in Ghana and Africa.

Produced and Created by media personality Vanessa Gyan and co-produced by Culture Management Group, the reality show chronicles the lives of five women (Vanessa Gyan, Chi ChiNeblett, Christy Ukata, Ramona Wampah and Karen Kash Kane) residing in Accra, Ghana juggling between motherhood, their households, social and high-profile events and their careers.

“I launched the Modern Day Mom brand just as the pandemic hit and it was a safe space for moms to let their hair down and just be. During a time when the world stopped, I wanted mothers to always feel seen and heard,”Vanessa Gyan said.

According to her, shortly after launching MDM, the idea came about spotlighting moms, which I began to do via zoom and that quickly took off.

“One day I thought to myself, ‘how exciting would it be to create a show centered around moms living their day to day lives’ but it was during the peak of the pandemic so I continued to develop it until the pandemic slowed down and a conversation came up with The Culture Management Group about making it a reality,” she added.

When asked, “Why reality TV and about moms?” She said, “First off, I’ve loved reality TV from as far back as I can remember.”

The ‘Real World’,she said,was one of the first reality shows she watched and was just intrigued by the content, adding that the ‘Real World’ influenced her to createthe reality show.

“With such an incredible team, this first of its kind reality show was created. The Culture Management Group, Kojo Media, MaameAdjei and the entire crew made this dream into a reality and I’m forever grateful. I’m excited and anxious. I’ve been creating TV content for 10 years but this is my first time taking on reality TV, and the past year and a half has been a whirlwind and I’m already geared up for season two,” she added.

“This first season is really about introducing the cast to the world and to each other. It’s fun, refreshing, a tad bit of drama but definitely a must watch show,” said Vanessa Gyan.