‘Artistes Judge GHAMRO Based On Speculations

Celebrated Ghanaian ace music producer, Appiah Dankwa, popularly known as Appietus, has stated that most musicians in the country have disregarded the procedures of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) to collect and distribute royalties on their behalf and other right owners based on speculations that the copyright society is inefficient to carry its mandate.

According to him, GHAMRO, established under section 49 of the Copyright Law, Act 690 of 2005 and regulated under L.I. 1962 of 2010, since inception has executed its mandate to collect and distribute royalties among the right owners whose works have been used.

He further expressed his disappointment on how a lot of musicians lament the operations of GHAMRO and fall short with regards to having concrete reasons and evidence for their stance. “Most of these guys, you ask them, have you gone there? Have you presented your work? They’ll tell you, no! But you expect GHAMRO to make you money.”

Appietus’ comments indicated that he appreciates how GHAMRO works. He, therefore, commended the board chairman of the organisation, Rex Omar, for working to prop up the institution regardless of the impediments he has faced.

He added that recording artistes should ensure they adhere to the guidelines of GHAMRO and collaborate with its statues, adding that if this is done and they still have issues with the organisation then they will be in the right position to point out the loopholes in GHAMRO’s operations.

GHAMRO was formed in December 2011. Before 2011, it existed as the Copyright Society of Ghana (COSGA) which was formed in 1986, and a general body of creative products.

After just under three decades, the music arm of COSGA was handed over to GHAMRO, which instituted an interim board to administer its duties. The organisation has since rendered an invaluable service to the users of music in Ghana.

GHAMRO makes the music user’s task very simple, for a single and very moderate annual payment, GHAMRO issues a license authorising the licensee to use any music in the worldwide repertoire that it represents.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke