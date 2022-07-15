MUSIGA Ready To Go Digital

Bessa Simons

Acting president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bessa Simons, has revealed the union’s intention of going entirely digital.

According to him, the objective is to unite industry stakeholders as well as facilitate money making for members.

Speaking on Joy FM last Saturday, Bessa Simons said, “When MUSIGA goes fully digital, I think it will lure all the industry players to join because you will have about 175 countries to put your link in, so once you join you are seen all over the world in our digital bottle.”

He believes that it is long overdue for MUSIGA to digitalise its operations because it bears benefits for all stakeholders.

Among the many benefits associated with digitalisation of MUSIGA’s operations is finance.

Bessa Simons indicated that artistes that are registered with the union stand a chance of making more revenue if its intention comes to fruition.

“This is what the modern and young guys are all looking for…you won’t have any choice than to come to MUSIGA because you’ll make more money from there,” he said.

He has a strong conviction that once artistes join MUSIGA’s yet to be commissioned fully digitalised platform, it will boost their level of international recognition.

This revelation by the acting MUSIGA president seems like a great idea, however, it might fail to see the light of day if the union’s pending national executive election does not take place.