Ashgold Lose Match- Fixing Appeal

Dr. Kwaku Frimpong

Ashgold have lost their match-fixing appeal and will play in the Division Two League next season.

The former Ghana Premier League champions were found guilty of match-fixing and were relegated to the third-tier league.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Disciplinary Committee announced in May that Ashgold played a pre-arranged match against Inter Allies on the final matchday of the 2020/21 season.

The game ended 7-0, with Inter Allies defender Hashmin Musah admitting to scoring two own goals to foil a match-fixing plot.

The verdict was announced after months of thorough investigation, but the Miners insisted they had done nothing wrong and filed an appeal to overturn the verdict.

The Appeals Committee has dismissed Ashgold’s appeal and upheld the Disciplinary Committee’s decision.

In its decision, the GFA Appeals Committee stated that evidence available to the Committee supports the conclusion reached by the Disciplinary Committee that the match was not played competitively or under competitive circumstances.

The Appeals Committee concluded that, “We endorse all sanctions imposed by the GFA Disciplinary Committee on the Clubs, Players and Officers.”

As a result, Ashgold will play in the third-tier league beginning next season, while their president, Dr. Kwaku Frimpong, and Chief Executive, Emmanuel Frimpong, are both on long-term bans.

Ghana FA has scheduled the next ordinary congress for Thursday, August 18, ahead of the start of the 2022/23 season.

The demotion and promotion of clubs in the Ghana Premier League (GPL), National Division One League (DOL), and Women’s Premier League will be approved by Congress.

Ghanasoccernet