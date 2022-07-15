PRINPAG Elects National Executives August 12

Edwin Arthur, president of PRINPAG

THE PRIVATE Newspaper Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) will on Friday, August 12, 2022 elect national executives to steer the affairs of the association for the next three years.

It said the three-year mandate of the officers elected will span 2022 to 2025.

A statement released and signed by the Secretary to the Elections Committee, Kenteman Nii-Laryea Sowah, made this known.

It said “three-member committee appointed to oversee the elections is made up of Mr. Ben Assorow, Managing Editor of the Catholic Standard as Chairman; Mr. Gyamfi Boaten, former Editor, Christian Messenger and Mr. Desmond Darko of the Catalyst Newspaper as members.”

The statement said the results of the elections will also be declared on August 12, 2022.

It urged members of the organisation to take note of the following – “Picking of nomination forms – Monday, July 4, 2022; and the closing of nominations on Friday, July 15, 2022. Nomination fees for all positions across board are fixed at GH¢300 while the deadline for the payment of dues by all members remains Friday, July 29, 2022.

The rest are the publication of the list of candidates and eligible voters in selected newspapers on Monday, August 1, 2022. Filing of nominations is fixed for Tuesday, August 2, 2022 as vetting of all aspiring candidates takes place on Thursday, August 4, 2022 from 2:00pm to 5:00pm

The release stated that the terms of reference for the committee will outline the time-table for the nominations, vetting and elections of all eligible candidates who shall declare their intent to stand for the President, Vice-President, National Organiser, Treasurer and Public Affairs Officer.

BY Ebenezer K. Amponsah