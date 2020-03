Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Government says it has procured some 350 buses for Senior High Schools (SHSs) nationwide.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia made the disclosure on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Accra, as he handed over some 365 Isuzu Double Cabin pickups to Metropolitan, Municipal and District Education Directorates nationwide.

He said the buses are expected in the country by the end of April 2020.

BY Melvin Tarlue