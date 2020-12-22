37 Paralegal Graduates Inducted

Members of GNAAP in a group photograph

The Executive Council of the Ghana National Association of Alternative Disputes Resolution Practitioners (GNAAP) has inducted 37 graduates from the Institute for Paralegal Training and Leadership Studies (IPLS).

The 37 paralegal graduates were inducted as members of GNAAP after undergoing a 15-week course in professional Executive Masters in Alternative Disputes Resolution (ADR) and Executive Masters in General Paralegal Studies.

Speaking at the induction ceremony in Accra, themed ‘Management of an Arbitration Process from Arbitration Conference to Hearing’, President of GNAAP, Daniel Owusu-Koranteng, stressed the need to keep pace with the demand in the use of ADR tools for resolving conflicts as professionals.

According to him, conflict affects people of different professional backgrounds in society, and ADR professionals are challenged to continuously improve their knowledge in the field to stay relevant to the demand of the ADR profession.

“There is a growing space for ADR practice in Ghana, and I, therefore, charge our newly inducted members to set very high professional standards that would brand the ADR as the preferred option for conflict resolution and peace building initiatives,” he said.

The executive council of GNAAP called on the government to establish the Alternative Disputes Resolution Centre as provided in section 114 of the Alternative Disputes Resolution Act, 2010 (ACT 798) to perform functions that were provided in the ADR Act for the promotion of ADR practice in Ghana.

According to him, there is no provision in the ADR ACT, 2010 (ACT 798) for the representation of ADR professionals on the governing board of the Alternative Disputes Centre in Ghana. He added that there were serious advocacy challenges that confronted ADR professionals.

The council further urged the government to end all dispute resolution clauses in foreign business contracts which sought to settle commercial disputes in Singapore International Mediation Centre (SIMC) and the London Meditation Centre, adding, “GNAAP has professionally trained ADR practitioners that can provide efficient ADR services for the resolution of commercial disputes and all types of dispute settlement services to the business community.”

Induction of Practitioners

Justice Stephen Alan Brobbey, a former Chief Justice of the Republic of Gambia, inducted the practitioners to the GNAAP membership council and asked them to strictly practice in line with the rules and ethics of the Ghana National Association of ADR Practitioners in other to sustain their membership.

“We the executive council shall revoke your membership if you practice contrary to the laid down rules and regulations of the association and the national laws,” he said.

Justice Brobbey also entreated members to undertake at least 15 hours of pro bono mediation services for the poor and vulnerable at the Centre for Citizen’s Empowerment and other places where the need arose, as part of social commitment.

He said members of GNAAP should attend the Mandatory Continuing Professional Development Workshop (MCPDW) and the general conference to help improve their knowledge in dispute resolution and also presented an opportunity to fraternize and renew their commitment to GNAAP.

Present at the induction ceremony was Her Worship (Rtd) Johana Abena Yankson, Her Worship (Rtd) Janet Awo Bakudie, lawyer Luis Dzatashie, Board of Directors of GNAAP, the Executive Members of Centre for Citizen Empowerment (CCE) and the Ghana Bar Association.

BY, Prince Fiifi Yorke