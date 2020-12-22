RiDIF Donates To Teshie Orphanage

Royal in Development International Foundation (RiDIF), a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has donated food items valued over GH¢20,000.00 to the Teshie Orphanage in Accra ahead of the Christmas festivities.

The items donated to the orphanage include boxes of biscuits, boxes of sanitary pads, clothes, bags of rice, cooking oils, washing detergent among others.

The donation forms part of the foundation’s social responsibility to put smiles on the faces of the less privileged.

RiDIF’s core mandate is to use traditional / global leaders in building the capacities of women and children in Ghana through TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) and good health awareness and care.

Since the inception of the foundation, its management has embarked on several gestures as part of the foundation’s corporate social responsibility (CSR).

RiDIF aims at supporting the needy in the communities and creating public awareness on children and women issues, and providing knowledge and skills for employment using formal and non-formal learning.

TVET is recognised to be a crucial vehicle for social equity inclusion and sustainable development which women and children can’t be left out, hence RiDIF’s main focus for changing lives for the better.

Its vision is to build vibrant and impactful women and children in technical, vocational and health care for development through traditional and global leaders.

It also provides guidance and counseling services to women and children in the area of TVET as well as providing financial support for women and children enrolling in Technical and Vocational Education and Training.

Though the foundation is facing a number of challenges which include raising funds to finance its ongoing projects, it is committed in supporting the needy in the society.

Nana Afia Siraa-Ababio I

Nana Ekua Kwagyiriba I, Sanahene of Agona-Duakwa in the Central Region, who spoke on behalf of the founder of RiDIF, Nana Afia Siraa-Ababio III, Werempe Hemaa of the Berekum Traditional Area and also Queen mother Kato in the Bono Region, said the foundation as part of its mandate seek to provide livelihood support to vulnerable groups in society, particularly women and children as well as persons living with disability in the country through TVET.

According to her, the donation of the items was to show love to the less privileged in society.

She encouraged the staff of the orphanage to keep on with the good work they are doing for the children and promised that anytime they call on the foundation, they would be there to help.

Receiving the items, the founder of the home, Madam Ayeley Sparkler, thanked the foundation for the donation, saying it would go a long way to put smiles on the faces of the children at the facility.

She was full of praise for the foundation for the donation and hoped that this will not be the end of such donations to the orphanage.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke