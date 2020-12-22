EMA 2020: Stone Gee Grabs Three Awards

Stone Gee

Talented young afro pop singer and songwriter, Kwame Ayi Kwaw, known in the music scene as Stone Gee, last Saturday won the artiste of the year award at this year’s edition of the annual Eastern Music Awards (EMA).

He beat the likes of Elly Element, Obaya, Rany Dopesongz, Tee Rhyme, Koo Kyei, Ruff Tee and Koo Ntakra to win the award.

The awards ceremony which was held in Koforidua attracted large number of personalities including artistes and actors in the creative arts sector.

In addition to the artiste of the year award, the energetic artiste took home the Eastside song of the year as well as afro pop song of the year award with his popular hit song, No More.

At the ceremony, over 25 celebrities and personalities were also honoured for their contributions towards the development of the creative industry in Eastern Region and Ghana as a whole.

Stone Gee after the awards ceremony expressed his profound gratitude to God and all his fans home and abroad for the immense support he has had since joining the Ghanaian music industry.

“I am saying a big thank to God for His assistance. I also thank all my fans in Ghana and abroad for their loyalty and support all these years,” he said in an interview.

The 2020 Eastern Music Awards artiste of the year award winner, advised his colleagues to take music very seriously, especially the art of singing and stagecraft.

He also advised them to practice a lot, look for places to perform and always showcase what they have got.

The singer, who attributes his success to hard work, prayer and God’s grace, promised to work tirelessly to promote Ghanaian music on the global market.

Currently promoting his latest hit single titled No More, Stone Gee disclosed that he has a number of singles to entertain his fans.

He is one of the few talented young singers making impact on the music scene and has been consistent on the local music scene for some time now.

His songs have unique features in terms of beat and style, which is a new element in our current music dispensation.

Stone Gee was discovered some years back by the Chief Executive Officer of Gavali Music Records, Richard Essien (Magic Rocker).

Gavali Music Records is known for building talented music icons into international brands.

By George Clifford Owusu