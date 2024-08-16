3Music Awards Nominees Unveiled

King Promise

The organisers of the 3Music Awards, have officially released the nominees list and categories for this year’s edition of the awards at a colourful ceremony held last Friday, at the Garage Bar in East Legon.

A number of music industry participants, including entertainment journalists, performers and their management, attended the nominees’ announcement ceremony.

The event witnessed live musical performances by a select group of artistes, including OliveTheBoy and Keche.

3Music Network is organising the awards ceremony, which is scheduled for September 28, to honour outstanding musicians for their labour of love, commitment, and service to Ghana’s music business.

Several of the biggest artistes in Ghanaian music competed in the list of over thirty categories that were released to win prizes.

During the unveiling, other categories were revealed, including “Gospel Song of the Year,” “Woman of the Year,” and “Viral Song of the Year.”

A few of the artistes with nominations across many categories are Black Sherif, Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene, King Promise, and Stonebwoy.

Others are Camidoh, Efya, Gyakie, KiDi, Mr. Drew, Wendy Shay, and Lasmid.

The awards platform has been a premier event honouring the country’s performers since its debut in 2018.

The 2024 edition will see its return after a year-long pause, with organisers noting that the show’s return aligns with a renewed commitment to “showcase the best in music and amplify the voices of our artistes, creating an inclusive and unforgettable experience.”

At the 2022 3Music Awards, the last time the awards were held, Afropop singer KiDi won the coveted Artiste of the Year trophy for the second year running.

This year, the contenders for that category include Black Sherif, King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Medikal, Mr Drew, Nacee, Sarkodie, and Stonebwoy.

These eight exceptional artistes have consistently pushed the boundaries of Ghanaian music, entertaining fans and inspiring a new generation of musicians.

The Artiste of the Year award is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and impact on the industry.

This coveted honour recognises the most outstanding artiste who has made significant contributions to the music industry over the past year.

By George Clifford Owusu