All Set For Ball Master Challenge

Ball Master Challenge boss (3rd L), Awudu Isaka (R) and other dignitaries at the launch

All is set for the maiden Ball Master Challenge, CEO for Media 53 Company Limited, Gideon Eli Tettey-Doamekporh has said.

To the Ball Master boss, the inaugural project, scheduled for September 28 in Accra, primarily seeks to whip up community spirit, celebration of talent and camaraderie.

At its grand launch at Decathlon’s Kawukudi shop in Accra, he said, “Today marks the beginning of an incredible journey that will not only celebrate athletic excellence but also foster community spirit and camaraderie.

“The Ball Master Challenge is more than just a sports competition; it is a celebration of talent, determination, and the love of the game.”

He added, “Our mission is to provide a platform where athletes can showcase their skills, challenge their limits, and inspire others. We have meticulously designed this event to include a series of thrilling challenges that cater to various aspects of football prowess.

“Let me take a moment to walk you through the exciting events we have lined up: Target Striker – This challenge will test precision and accuracy as participants aim to hit specific targets. It’s a true test of skill and focus.

“One-on-One – Here, players will face off in intense duels, showcasing their agility, speed, and tactical thinking. It’s all about quick decisions and swift movements.

“Freestyle – Creativity takes centre stage in this competition, where participants will perform dazzling tricks and maneuvers with the ball. It’s a showcase of flair and innovation.

“Ball Juggler – This challenge will test the participants’ control and endurance as they juggle the ball for as long as possible. It’s all about maintaining rhythm and balance and Free Kick – Precision and power are key in this event as players attempt to score from set pieces.”

He pointed out that it is an exhilarating test of technique and composure under pressure.

“For those who wish to participate in the challenges, please register by dialing our

shortcode *800*998# to secure your spot.

“Registration is only GH¢50 per challenge, so don’t miss this chance to showcase your skills and compete for fantastic prizes.

“We have also set an enticing prize package of GH¢30,000 for the winners, ensuring that their hard work and dedication are duly rewarded. As part of this prize package, the first place winner will receive GH¢3,000, second place will receive GH¢1,500, and third place will receive GH¢1,000, along with other exciting consolation prizes,” said

Tettey-Doamekporh.

He said Decathlon is generously providing 10% discount coupons to all participants on the day of the event. He described the gesture as a wonderful opportunity for everyone to gear up to grab the high-quality sports equipment and apparel at a discounted rate.

He expressed appreciation to Ghana Football Association (GFA), Decathlon, and Afrimass Network, for their unwavering support.

Former Black Starlets, Stars greats Awudu Isaka, Laryea Kingston and John Paintsil are billed as judges.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum