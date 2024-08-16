Samartex Land In Cameroon… For CL Campaign

Samartex players arriving in Douala

Ghanaian champions, FC Samartex 1996, have arrived in Douala, Cameroon for their CAF Champions League (CL) clash against Victoria United.

The Timbers touched down in the Cameroonian capital in the early hours of yesterday for the game slated for Sunday, August 18, 2024.

Samartex will head to their hotel before a shake-up exercise later in the day. The team, led by coach Nurudeen Amadu, will train for the next two days before Sunday’s epic showdown.

Samartex 1996 have set sights on reaching the group stages of the continental championship in their maiden campaign in Africa.

Meanwhile, they will have to first cross the Victoria United hurdle to reach the second round of qualifiers, which is expected to be tougher as they progress.

The Samreboi-based club will host the Cameroonian outfit in the second leg in Accra a week after the first leg.

Last season, Ghana’s representatives in Africa, Dreams FC and Medeama reached the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup and the CAF Champions League.