John Dumelo Exposed Over Political Opportunism

John Dumelo

A shocking scandal has rocked the University of Ghana community, as the Dr. Hilla Limann Hall Junior Common Room (JCR) has issued a damning disclaimer, exposing NDC candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, John Dumelo, for his misleading claims and political opportunism.

At the center of the controversy is a video shared by Dumelo on his social media platforms, suggesting that he, together with the JCR executives, renovated a reading room in the hall.

However, the JCR has set the record straight, revealing that the project, named Mrs. Alexina Arthur’s Discussion Learning Centre, was solely undertaken by the JCR, without any involvement from Dumelo.

According to the JCR, Dumelo’s contribution was limited to a 1.5 horsepower air conditioner, which was not solicited or recognized through any official invitation or acknowledgement.

This contradicts Dumelo’s claims of being a key player in the renovation process.

Furthermore, the JCR has exposed Dumelo’s presence at the commissioning of the discussion room as an opportunistic move, taken advantage of during his personal campaign visit to the hall.

The NDC Parliamentary Candidate John Dumelo was not officially invited to the commissioning ceremony, yet he took it upon himself to join, and later used the opportunity to create a misleading video claiming credit for the JCR’s hard work.

This incident raises serious questions about Dumelo’s integrity and commitment to transparency in his political endeavors.

By attempting to take credit for the JCR’s achievements, Dumelo has demonstrated a worrying trend of political opportunism, which has left many in the University of Ghana community outraged.

However, the JCR has taken full credit for the renovation of the reading room, and has warned the public and the University of Ghana student body to be cautious of such misleading claims.

-BY Daniel Bampoe