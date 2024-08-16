Group Stands For Peace, Growth, And Development Applauds OSP’s Independence, Transparency in the Airbus Scandal

Group Stands for Peace, Growth, and Development (GSPGD) commends the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) for its impartial investigation into the Airbus scandal and its principled stance in safeguarding the rule of law in Ghana. On Thursday, August 8, Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng confirmed that former President John Dramani Mahama was identified as ‘Government Official 1’ in UK court documents and ‘Individual 1’ in corresponding US filings. Despite this identification, the OSP found no evidence that Mr. Mahama engaged in any corrupt activities or received bribes during the transactions.

Background

The Airbus scandal, which dates back to the period of Mahama’s presidency, involved Ghana’s procurement of military transport aircraft from the European aerospace giant, Airbus. Allegations of impropriety emerged, leading to an investigation by former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu in 2020. The focus was on the agreements made under Mr. Mahama’s administration for the purchase of military aircraft for the Ghana Armed Forces.

Conclusive Report By The OSP

However, after a thorough investigation, the OSP has clarified that there is no evidence implicating former President Mahama in any wrongdoing. The report from the OSP emphasized that Mr. Mahama’s involvement in the procurement process was driven by good intentions, and there was no indication of corrupt practices.

Group stands for Peace, Growth and Development extends its deepest gratitude to the OSP for its unwavering dedication to maintaining independence in its investigations. The organization recognizes the pressure that public officials may face to act in ways that align with the interests of the sitting government.

We commend the OSP for resisting such pressures, focusing solely on the evidence, and ensuring that the investigation was conducted without bias.

The OSP’s approach sets a strong example of how public offices should operate—free from external influence and committed to the principles of justice and fairness. The decision to present the findings without fear or favor is a testament to the office’s commitment to upholding the rule of law.

Group stands for Peace, Growth and Development urges all Ghanaians to recognize and appreciate the Special Prosecutor’s efforts in maintaining independence and resisting political pressures. The integrity of our country’s legal and justice systems relies on such professionalism and impartiality. It is essential that all public officials operate with the highest levels of integrity and resist any forms of nepotism or favoritism, which can weaken government operations and damage public trust.

Furthermore, Group stands for Peace, Growth and Development commends former President John Dramani Mahama for his willingness to subject himself to the investigation. His actions demonstrate a commitment to transparency and accountability, qualities that are essential in leadership.

As the leader and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, GSPGD advises Mr. Mahama to prioritize patriotism in selecting individuals to serve in his administration, should the people of Ghana entrust him and his party with the mandate to govern. The future of our nation depends on leaders who are dedicated to the country’s growth and development, and who place the national interest above all else.