‘Pilgrimage Of The Word’ Priemeres @ National Theatre

Abeiku Sagoe

The National Theatre in Accra will on Sunday, August 18, 2024, host a new play titled ‘Pilgrimage of the Word’, written and directed by the legendary playwright Abeiku Sagoe.

Over the years, audiences from all walks of life have come together to attend Abeiku Sagoe’s plays to learn about fundamental concepts that we frequently forget in our day-to-day lives.

The drama narrates the history of how Methodism helped Christianity start and grow in Ghana and the Gold Coast.

This Sunday’s performance is a magnificent drama about the origins and dissemination of Christianity in Ghana and the Gold Coast, intended to raise awareness among Ghanaians of the progress the faith has made in the country. It starts at 4:30 p.m.

Under the direction of Rt. Rev. Kofi Osabutey (a former bishop of Accra) and the Presiding Bishop, Most Rev. Paul Kwabena Boafo, the play is produced by the Heritage Directorate of the Methodist Church Ghana.

It is performed by Abibigoromma of the National Theatre.