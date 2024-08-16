Philipa Baafi Releases ‘Possible’

Philipa Baafi

Ghanaian gospel music sensation, Philipa Baafi, has announced the release of her latest single, ‘Possible’, a powerful and uplifting song that inspires hope and faith.

The song, available in Akan, English and Ga, features Philipa’s signature soulful vocals and a catchy melody that will leave listeners humming the tune long after the music fades.

The lyrics, a testament to God’s limitless power and promise, are sure to resonate with audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

“Possible is more than just a song – it’s a declaration of faith and a reminder that with God, anything is possible,” Philipa Baafi disclosed.

“I hope this song inspires listeners to hold on to hope and trust in God’s promises, no matter what challenges they may face,” she added.

The single is accompanied by a stunning music video, showcasing Philipa’s emotive performance and visually stunning imagery.

Her hopes are that the song will inspire others, form their hearts, enlighten their minds, and increase their faith in the Lord and the Holy Spirit.

The song is now accessible for listening and downloading on all major music streaming platforms.

With a career spanning over two decades, Philipa has released several critically acclaimed albums and singles, earning her numerous nominations.

Currently, she is a licensed Physician Assistant (PA) and owns Phillibells Medical Center in Accra.

Follow Philipa Baafi on social media:

IG: Officialphilipabaafi, TikTok: Philibells and Facebook: Officialphilipabaafi.