3Music Awards Set For Sept. 28

3Media Networks, organisers of the 3Music Awards, has announced that this year’s edition of the awards ceremony has been scheduled for Saturday, September 28, 2024, at the Palms Convention Center at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

The awards ceremony, which is on the theme“Connecting through Music”, will honour celebrated artistes and their works in over 30 categories, including the top prize: the coveted Artiste of the Year.

This year’s event promises to be even more thrilling, packed with electric performances, star-studded appearances, and a robust lineup of nominees across various music genres.

It is being headlined by B&O with sponsorship from D’ussé, AT, Audiomack, Alkians Entertainment World, SS World, Yango and Rhythmz Africa.

Among the categories is the Afrobeats/Afro Pop Song of the Year, which features hits that have dominated airwaves and playlists over the past year.

These include ‘Bad Boy’by Lasmid, ‘Broken Heart’by DJ Vyrusky featuringKuami Eugene, ‘Case’by Mr. Drew featuringMophty, ‘Hosanna’ by BanzyBanero, ‘Terminator’ by King Promise, ‘Goodsin’ by OlivetheBoy, ‘Likor’ by KiDi featuringStonebwoy, ‘Rent Free’by Gyakie and a few others.

Each track has not only topped charts but also garnered massive love from fans globally, setting the stage for a heated competition.

For the African Act of the Year category, the competition intensifies with heavyweights – Asake, Burna Boy, Davido and Rema vying for the prestigious award.

These artistes have had a monumental impact on the global music scene, pushing Afrobeats and African music further into the international spotlight.

Another exciting category is the Breakthrough Act of the Year, which includes BanzyBanero, DSL, King Paluta, KwesiAmewugah, Maya Blu, OseikromSikanii, SevenKizs, Xlimkid and more, whose infectious tunes have set them apart as the future of the African music scene.

The organisers have assured fans that they are poised to deliver a solid event this year, leaving an indelible impression in the minds of industry players and music fans.

This year’s event would witness live stage performances from a number of award-winning artistes.