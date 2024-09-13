3 NDC Boys Caged For Defacing Posters On DRIP Machines

In a shocking turn of events, the District Court in Breku in the Central Region has remanded three individuals of the Opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC into custody for their alleged roles in defacing posters of the Presidential candidate of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and Eugene Arhin, the Parliamentary Candidate of New Patriotic Party (NPP) on the DRIP Earth Moving Machines.

The incident occurred earlier this week when posters of the two individuals were found defaced on DRIP machines in the Breku area.

The act was widely condemned by members of the NPP, who accused the opposition of engaging in dirty politics.

The three suspects, including Cassius Otto Larbie, were arrested and charged with defacing the posters.

They appeared in court on Thursday, where their lawyers pleaded for bail.

However, despite the prosecutors having no objections to the bail, the judge remanded them in custody, citing the need to maintain peace in Breku.

The NPP has accused the opposition of engaging in a campaign of intimidation and harassment and has vowed to take action to protect its members.

Cassius, one of the remanded individuals, was seen being led away in handcuffs as he was taken to the Kasoa division, where he will be held in custody.

The defacing of the posters is not an isolated incident, as there have been reports of similar incidents occurring in other parts of the country after the NDC Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, incited the party members to deface posters of NPP Parliamentary Candidates on the DRIP Machines.

The NPP has vowed to take action to protect its members and ensure that the elections are free and fair.

-BY Daniel Bampoe