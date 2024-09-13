I’m the Best Choice For Effia- NPP PC

The parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Effia Constituency in the Western Region, Isaac Boamah Nyarko, has vowed to continue to champion the welfare of the constituents when given the nod as the next Member of Parliament (MP) for the area.

He said he is convinced that the good people of Effia would allow him to represent them in the next Parliament regardless of where they belong.

He noted, “I am the best choice and the best candidate for the people of Effia if they want to continue to have the requisite development projects to help improve their living standards”.

Lawyer Isaac Boamah Nyarko made the remarks after filing his nomination at the Electoral Commission office at Effia as a sign of his readiness to contest in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

He said he was thrilled to be joined by an enthusiastic group of party supporters, polling station executives, Electoral Area Coordinators, and constituency executives.

“By completing this crucial step, I am now a confirmed candidate in the upcoming Parliamentary elections on December 7, 2024”.

“I remain dedicated to promoting peaceful elections, just as my supporters before, during, and after the polls”, he pointed out.

Some of the supporters also reiterated the fact that Isaac Boamah Nyarko is the best choice for the people adding, “Even the NDC and majority of the floating voters here believe in him”.

They have, therefore, urged the constituents to give the NPP candidate massive votes to ensure a resounding victory for the party in the Effia constituency come December 7.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Effia