DCE Moves To Minimize Chieftaincy Disputes

Some traditional leaders in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region have praised the District’s Chief Executive (DCE) for the various interventions he has put in place to help minimise chieftaincy disputes in the area.

They gave the commendation at a workshop initiated by the DCE, Kwasi Bonzoh for some chiefs and queenmothers in the area.

The traditional leaders were taken through the laws governing Chieftaincy in the county among other topics.

The Queenmother of Aiyinase in the district, Nana Ebeleamgbale II for instance mentioned that there was once a chieftaincy dispute in a community in her area which resulted in lots of chaos.

“One day, our palace was surrounded by aggrieved community members to cause mayhem because of the dispute. But the timely intervention by the DCE, ensured that calm was restored”.

“So the workshop organised for us is going to be of great help to us because it has enlightened us on many issues. I believe it will help promote peace within the various communities”, she pointed out.

For his part, the DCE, Kwasi Bonzoh indicated that he was excited that among other things the resource persons including some lawyers took their time to explain in detail the law governing chieftaincy in the country.

“I will never meddle in chieftaincy issues. But I am very happy that now the chiefs and everyone have been made aware that some of the measures I have taken to ensure peace in our district, were right”.

“There have been several chieftaincy disputes in Ellembelle in the last four years, but because of some measures my outfit applies we always manage to resolve them”, he added.

He indicated that now that the traditional leaders have been sensitised and made aware that there are laws governing Chieftaincy, I will plead with the chiefs to be mindful of some of their conduct.

He reminded the traditional leaders that when they are made chiefs, they should serve their respective communities and people with respect and humility so that there will always be peace in the area.