Thousands Of NPP Supporters Shake Ellembelle

Thousands of supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ellembelle Constituency of the Western Region accompanied the party’s Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for the area, Kwasi Bonzoh to present his nomination forms to the Electoral Commission (EC) district office last Thursday.

The enthusiastic crowd, led by the NPP’s PC, first went to the Esiama Chief’s palace in the area to seek the blessings of the traditional leader.

From the palace at Esiama, the crowd walked to the EC’s District office at Nkroful, which is about six kilometers, amidst brass band music.

Some of the party members who were astonished at the massive crowd described it as unprecedented.

“This is not the first time our PC is presenting forms to contest the seat. But we have not seen such a large crowd following him to file his forms at the EC office before”, some of the visibly elated party members indicated.

They pledged to move all out to galvanise grassroots support to ensure that the NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and Kwasi Bonzoh win massively in the Ellembelle Constituency come December 7 this year.

“Dr. Bawumia will break the eight-year cycle of presidential office in Ghana’s body politic and for the first time, Ellembelle will have a Member of Parliament (MP) on NPP’s ticket”, they pointed.

Speaking to journalists later, the NPP PC, Kwasi Bonzoh who was also thrilled by the over 5000 party members who followed him remarked “Indeed change is coming to Ellembelle in terms of the Parliamentary seat”.

He indicated that he was determined to break the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) grip on the parliamentary seat come December 7.

He said for the past 16 years that the NDC MP, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah has been representing the people in Parliament, he has brought no significant development or meaningful change in the lives of the people of the constituency.

“Our MP has been in Parliament for 16 years. He was the Minister for Energy for 8 years but has little to show as an MP”, he pointed out.

Kwasi Bonzoh who is also the Ellembelle District Chief Executive (DCE) indicated that for the past seven years, the district has seen lots of projects in all the sectors of the local economy. He also added that every community in the district has benefitted from significant projects.

He said the project included health facilities, market centres, educational and road infrastructure among others.

He mentioned that the government has built four new markets – two at Aiyinase and one each at Esiama and Edubrim, all in the district.

He revealed 25 educational projects have been initiated in the district under his leadership as DCE and that 15 of them are in the various basic schools in the area adding “They are all visible projects”.

He noted that this is the third time he is offering himself to be voted for as the MP for the area on the ticket of the NPP and was convinced that he will this time round.

He called on the people to vote for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the next President and for him as their next MP if they wanted the free SHS policy and other social interventions by the current government to continue.

“As for John Mahama and the NDC when you vote for them , they will cancel the Free SHS and all the other social interventions”, he asserted.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Nkroful