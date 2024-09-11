4 Arrested Over Oyarifa Violent Attack

The Ghana Police Service has arrested four suspects in connection with a violent attack that left three individuals injured at Oyarifa, a suburb of Accra.

The suspects – Latif Bako, Ebenezer Ewuzie, Stephen Owusu, and Ebenezer Adjei – were involved in a machete attack during the Homowo festival on September 7, 2024.

The assault occurred amidst the celebrations, resulting in serious injuries to the victims, including suspect Ebenezer Adjei, who also required medical attention.

Currently, Latif Bako, Stephen Owusu, and Ebenezer Ewuzie remain in police custody as investigations continue. Authorities are actively working to apprehend additional accomplices who are still at large.

The police have issued a stern warning to the public, stating that any disturbances to peace will be met with swift legal action.

This incident follows a brutal assault on the security detail of Robert Lamptey, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Madina, during the same festival.

The attack left the security officer with a severely injured thumb and has raised alarms about escalating political tensions ahead of the upcoming general election.

Witnesses reported that the attack unfolded shortly after Mr. Lamptey addressed a gathering of youth, traditional leaders, and dignitaries at Oyarifa Junction.

A mob, driven by political animosity, targeted the candidate’s security detail in a shocking display of violence.

In an alarming turn of events, an innocent taxi driver who rushed the injured security officer to Alfa Hospital in Madina Estate was also assaulted by the mob, sustaining a fractured arm.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke