NPP’s Road Infrastructure Feat Unmatched – Asenso-Boakye

Francis Asenso-Boakye

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has underscored Ghana’s remarkable progress in road infrastructure development, positioning the nation as a leader in Africa’s road network expansion.

Speaking at the 2024 FIDIC Global Infrastructure Conference in Geneva, he emphasised that substantial investments in road infrastructure have yielded impressive outcomes, significantly contributing to national growth and development.

Citing data from the World Bank, Mr. Asenso-Boakye noted that Ghana’s road density—measured in kilometers of road per 100 square kilometers—stands at 32.8, nearly double the African regional average of 17 kilometers.

This statistic, he added, places Ghana in a favourable position, with its road network coverage far exceeding the continent’s standard.

“Our rural accessibility rate is commendable, with 63% of our population living within two kilometers of all-weather roads, compared to the regional average of just 47%,” he stated during the two-day conference, which gathered global leaders, experts, and innovators in infrastructure development.

Strategic Infrastructure Investments

The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to road infrastructure, revealing that approximately 18% of this year’s national budget has been allocated specifically for road development.

“This level of investment demonstrates our dedication to building a robust and sustainable road network that benefits all Ghanaians,” he said.

“We view road infrastructure not only as the backbone of national development but also as a catalyst for improved livelihoods and economic growth,” he added.

He pointed out that since implementing key road projects, trips to health facilities in various communities have surged by 180%, illustrating enhanced access to essential healthcare.

He further noted that in some areas, average household incomes have tripled, highlighting the economic benefits of improved transportation links.

Mr. Asenso-Boakye further explained that vehicle waiting times have been nearly eliminated in several instances, enhancing transportation efficiency.

“The most significant impact has been a reduction in travel time to health facilities by about 60%, enabling citizens to access critical healthcare services more quickly,” he added.

“Our investment in roads has also bolstered the economic vitality of our country, improving connectivity and overall quality of life for Ghanaians,” he remarked, noting that government efforts have strategically focused on roads that enhance both national and regional integration.

Commitment to Sustainable Infrastructure

Looking ahead, the minister emphasised the country’s commitment to building infrastructure that is sustainable, resilient, and environmentally conscious.

“We are incorporating eco-friendly practices, using durable materials, and ensuring our projects are resilient against climate change,” he stated.

Asenso-Boakye highlighted the importance of education and workforce development to sustain Ghana’s infrastructure growth.

He announced that the government has prioritised STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education at the high school level to cultivate the technical expertise needed for high-quality infrastructure projects in the future.

“Our goal is to ensure that Ghana not only meets the infrastructure needs but also secures its future by equipping our youth with the skills necessary to maintain and expand upon this progress,” he added.

A Daily Guide Report