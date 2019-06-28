4 Busted For Robbery

The suspects. INSET: The items found on them

FOUR men have been arrested by the police at the Krobo mining site at Aboagyekrom near Jacobu in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti Region on suspicion of a planned robbery.

The taxi cab the suspects were using has also been intercepted by the police.

The arrests of Prince Afful, 28; Emmanuel Kesse, 19; Prince Adjei, 24; and Kwadwo Sarpong, 27, came shortly after police at Jacobu were alerted of a planned robbery operation that was to be carried out by the four at the mining site last Sunday.

Jacobu’s District Police Commander, Supt. Abdulai Iddrisu, told the journalists yesterday that one of the suspects whose name was only given as Ike managed to escape arrest.

According to him, two sets of military uniform, one dismantled pump-action gun, a pistol, 17 BB live cartridges, a cutter and a number of disposable plastic handcuffs were found inside the Daewoo Matiz taxi registered BA 2855–17.

Supt. Iddrisu said the offensive weapons and other items had been concealed inside the inner panel of the car doors to prevent detection, adding that the men had plotted to “rob a Ghanaian miner” at the Krobo mining site where they had previously carried out similar operations.

The police chief stated that the four admitted during interrogation that they were going to the mining site to collect something from a Chinese even though police investigation revealed that the Ghanaian miner was their target.

Supt Iddrisu gave an assurance that they would soon be arraigned to answer criminal charges, including robbery and possession of military accoutrements and weapons without lawful authority.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi