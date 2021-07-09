4 Chinese Grabbed Over Cable Theft

THE Eastern Regional Police Command in collaboration with the National Security have arrested four Chinese nationals for allegedly stealing large quantities of electricity cables.

The suspects; Liu Lianwei, 38, Su Meng, 55, Tuan Xiuwei, 41, and Zhang Chenming, 55 were arrested in a dawn operation at their CK Aluminum Company Limited located in the Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipality.

The Regional spokesperson of the Ghana Police, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh who confirmed the incident to DGN Online said the suspects currently in Police custody were grabbed upon intelligence of National Security Operatives from the Region.

He explained that the Chinese nationals were allegedly smuggling the 30 bundles of electricity cables and some quantities of unbundled cables with the seal of the Ministry of Energy to an unknown destination where the Kia truck was impounded and suspects arrested and taken to the Regional Police Headquarters.

According to the Police, the suspected stolen items were offloaded at the forecourt of the Police Headquarters under the supervision of the National Security and Police Thursday evening at about 7:30 pm.

Meanwhile, the suspects are currently in Police custody assisting in investigations.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Nsawam