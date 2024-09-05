4 Galamsey Operators Arrested, Equipment Destroyed On River Pra

The fight against galamsey, also known as illegal mining, has taken a significant turn in the Central Region, where four persons have been arrested and several equipment destroyed in a joint operation by the Twifo Atti Mokwa District Assembly, police, and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).

The operation, which took place on the River Pra at Twifo Praso on Tuesday, is part of a broader effort to combat the menace of galamsey, which has been destroying the environment and posing a significant threat to the health and livelihoods of communities that depend on the river.

According to the District Chief Executive, Robert Agyemang Nyantakyi, the team burnt five changfan machines, five boats, and seized other mining equipment being used by illegal miners on the River Pra.

The operation is a response to the devastating effects of galamsey activities on the river and the environment.

Background of the Problem

Galamsey has been a persistent problem in Ghana, with many rivers and water bodies being destroyed by the activities of illegal miners.

The River Pra, in particular, has been severely affected, with many acres of land being degraded and the water becoming polluted.

The problem has been exacerbated by the lack of effective enforcement and the involvement of some community members in the activity.

Impact of Galamsey

The impact of galamsey on the River Pra has been significant.

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has reported that the pollution of the Pra River has negatively affected its operations, with about 60 per cent of the catchment capacity being silted as a result of illegal mining activities.

This has compromised water quality, with the company recording an average turbidity of 14,000 NTU instead of 2000 NTU designed for adequate treatment.

The company’s plant at Sekyere Hemang is producing only 1.650 million gallons of water a day, which is a quarter of its installed capacity, causing severe inconvenience to customers around Cape Coast, Elmina, and other surrounding communities.

Call for Support

The District Chief Executive, Robert Agyemang Nyantakyi, has called for logistical support to sustain the fight against galamsey.

He said adequate boats, divers, and life jackets were needed to make any meaningful impact on the activities of the galamsayers.

The Twifo Atti Morkwa District NADMO Coordinator, Richmond Addai Marfo, stated that the fight had become challenging, considering that the illegal miners operated at night.

He called on all communities experiencing illegal mining activities to join in the fight.

-BY Daniel Bampoe