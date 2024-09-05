Court Throwouts NDC Petition Against Nana Ama Dokua

In a significant development, an Accra court has dismissed a petition challenging the eligibility of Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Okaikwei North, to vote in the constituency.

The petition, filed by Kingsley Anyamasah, believed to be an NDC activist during the recent voter register exhibition, questioned Asiamah-Adjei’s eligibility, a move widely seen as an attempt to derail her bid for the Okaikwei North seat.

Asiamah-Adjei, who is currently the Member of Parliament (MP) for Akuapem North andca deputy minister for Trade and Industry, decided not to seek re-election in her current constituency, instead securing the NPP’s nomination for Okaikwei North in December 2023.

Her counsel, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, expressed satisfaction with the court’s ruling, saying “The case against Dokua has been dismissed.

“She’s the legitimate parliamentary candidate for the NPP in Okaikwei North.”

The dismissal of the petition is a significant blow to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate and incumbent MP, Theresa Awuni, who had hoped to prevent Asiamah-Adjei from contesting the seat.

Awuni’s woes have deepened, as she now faces a tough challenge from Asiamah-Adjei, who is widely seen as a strong contender for the Okaikwei North seat.

Background of the Controversy

The controversy surrounding Asiamah-Adjei’s eligibility began during the recent voter register exhibition, when Kingsley Anyamasah filed a petition challenging her eligibility to vote in the Okaikwei North constituency.

The petition was widely seen as an attempt to derail Asiamah-Adjei’s bid for the Okaikwei North seat, and was dismissed by the court as lacking in substance.

Asiamah-Adjei’s decision to contest the Okaikwei North seat was seen as a surprise move, as she had previously represented the Akuapem North constituency.

However, she secured the NPP’s nomination for Okaikwei North in December 2023, and has been campaigning vigorously for the seat.

The Okaikwei North parliamentary seat is traditional NPP seat until the last election in 2020 when internal wrangling caused the party the seat.

-BY Daniel Bampoe