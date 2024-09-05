Bernard Mornah Disqualified From PNC Flagbearer Race

Bernard Mornah

The People’s National Convention (PNC) has taken a bold step to maintain discipline and cohesion within the party by disqualifying Bernard Mornah, a flagbearer hopeful, from contesting in the upcoming National Delegates Congress slated for September 7, 2024.

The decision, which follows a thorough investigation by the National Disciplinary Committee, found Mr. Mornah guilty of misconduct and violating the party’s constitution.

The committee’s findings revealed that Mr. Mornah had engaged in conduct that was “inimical to our internal cohesion and the need to uphold discipline among members in the Party.”

This is not the first time Mr. Mornah has been at odds with the party leadership.

In 2021, he publicly criticized the party’s decision to suspend its General Secretary, a move that was seen as a challenge to the party’s authority.

The committee found that Mr. Mornah had “deliberately made pronouncements in the media to undermine the decision by the Party to suspend its General Secretary in the year 2021.”

The PNC’s decision to disqualify Mr. Mornah is a significant development in the party’s efforts to maintain discipline and cohesion among its members.

The party’s leadership has made it clear that it will not tolerate conduct that is detrimental to the party’s interests and will take decisive action against members who engage in such conduct.

The National Disciplinary Committee’s statement, obtained by Metro TV, highlighted that Mr. Mornah’s actions were in clear violation of Article 11(iv) of the party’s constitution, which requires members seeking national positions to be of good standing at least 48 months or two-year equivalent preceding the time of their elections.

The PNC said it had allowed Mr. Mornah to appear before the committee but he had “declined to appear” and had instead demanded a live media broadcast of the committee’s proceedings.

The party said it would not entertain “further tricks and deliberate delay tactics” from Mr. Mornah or his lawyers.

The People’s National Convention (PNC) has been facing internal challenges in recent times, with some members publicly criticizing the party’s leadership.

-BY Daniel Bampoe