4 Gold Armed Robbers Grabbed

Four persons have been apprehended by the Ghana in connection

with a robbery attack that led to the death of two people at Asaman Tamfoe in the Eastern Region in May.

The suspects are Moro Saado who was arrested in Kumasi, Aliu Ousmanu who allegedly shot the security man was arrested at Akanten, near Asesewa in the Eastern Region, Elvis Kwaasie was arrested at Asaman Tamfoe and Issaka Abdul alias Baba Liman was arrested at Sofoline, Kumasi on 2nd August 2022.

The robbers attacked a gold buying company in the town, shot and killed the security man on duty, and robbed the company of an unspecified amount of money.

In an attempt to escape, they also shot one other person, who later died, the police said in a statement.

According to a statement from the police, “Through ongoing painstaking investigations and intelligence, four of the gang members have been arrested so far.”

It continued “We wish to assure the public that the remaining three members of the gang, can run and hide, but not forever, we will surely get them arrested to face justice.”

By Vincent Kubi