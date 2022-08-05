I Have No Issues With My Ex-Husband- Akua GMB

Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2011 queen and TV personality, Sally Akua Amoakowaa popularly known as Akua GMB says despite her being divorced from her husband, Kwaku Oteng, they still have a good relationship.

In an interview on Adom FM, she said she is not entirely out of his life after their divorce.

“Let me clear this, I’ve got no issues with my ex-husband. We have no bad blood between us, we are cool. The kids are cool with their dad, he is my ex-husband and I respect him,” she revealed.

“He has contributed a lot to my being and I respect that. When I have conversations with people, they doubt my age because I don’t talk my age. This is all because I married an elderly man. I don’t have any issues with my husband but some people think I have issues with my husband. I beg you, we’ve got no issues,” she added.

The 2011 winner of TV3’s Ghana Most Beautiful was married to the founder of Angel Group of Companies for close to eight years as his fourth wife. The couple who have three children divorced back in 2019.