4 Kenyans, 1 Nigerian Gear Up … For Homowo Marathon

Hawawu Nana Haruna

The first edition of the Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon has attracted international attention as four Kenyans have already registered and booked their flights to participate in the race.

The four athletes, including Martin Tirop Kimurgor, Tumuti Dennis Githiri, Chebet Zeddy, and Cheruiyot Joseah would compete for the GH¢10,000 cash prize, among other products from sponsors.

Chebet Zeddy, who is a 24-year-old female runner, recently took part in the Maratón de Zaragoza in Spain, where she placed second in the race.

Her three other countrymen would be competing in the first major marathon outside of Kenya in order to improve their World Athletics athlete profile, with the marathon being certified by the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA).

Also participating is Hawawu Nana Haruna, 20, from Nigeria with a personal best of 1:19:37.

Hawawu would compete in the women’s category having participated in Lagos City Marathon and Ijebu Ode Heritage Half Marathon.

But regardless of their presence, Ghana’s reigning long-distance champion, William Amponsah, who has dominated most races in the country, would be favourite having set a national record in the 21km race.

The race, which would take place on Saturday, July 30, 2022, is part of the activities marking the annual Ga Homowo Festival and would start from Spintex Road (Papaye) and end at Mantse Agbona in Jamestown.

Sponsors of the maiden event of the marathon include HD+, Allied Consortiums, Indomie, MyBetAfrica, Goil, Ethiopian Airlines, Asky Airlines, Happy FM, Escort Security Services among other media partners.