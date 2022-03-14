4 Killed in Peki Accident

Another accident has claimed the lives of four persons on the Eastern Corridor road, particularly Peki Avetile (Asikuma-Kpeve Highway) in the South Dayi District of the Volta Region.

The accident which occurred at 12:15 am on Monday involved a Mercedes Benz bus and a Renault Cargo truck.

Apart from the fatalities, seven others are reported to have sustained various degrees of injuries.

DSP Efia Tenge, head of the Public Affairs Unit of the Volta Regional Police Command who confirmed the incident, said the two vehicles crashed head-on.

She narrated that the Renault Cargo truck with registration number GT-69-15 was loaded with bags of cement traveling from Accra to Dambai in the Oti Region. It had in it a driver and one passenger.

The Mercedes Benz bus with registration number GR-1967-F on the other hand was carrying foodstuffs and passengers from Oti Region heading towards Accra.

It is not clear what might have caused the collision, but accounts from the Police suggests that when the Renault cargo truck reached a section of the road in front of the College of Education (GOVCO) at Peki Avetile, it collided head-on with the Mercedes Benz.

After the crash, the Benz bus landed in the middle of the road while the Renault truck veered off the highway into a minor road on its nearside and crushed into a container provision shop about 100 meters away.

Four persons in the Mercedes Benz bus made up of three women and the driver died on the spot.

The bodies of the three females have since been identified while efforts are still underway to identify the deceased driver.

Seven others, including the driver of the Renault Cargo truck, were rushed to the government hospital at Peki for medical attention.

The bodies of the deceased have also been deposited at the morgue of the same hospital for preservation and autopsy.

The road has since been cleared to allow free flow of traffic. The Police used the occasion to caution drivers against over speeding. They also urged passengers to be vigilant and put their drivers in check as far as speed limits are concerned.

Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com