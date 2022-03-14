Groom Killed On His way To Wedding

A groom identified as Mohammed Zakari, 40, has met his untimely death in a car accident whilst on his way to his marriage ceremony on Sunday.

The unfortunate incident occurred at Fumesua on the Kumasi-Accra Highway around 1pm.

The groom reportedly died on the spot as four other occupants in the car were also injured and rushed to KNUST Hospital for medical care.

According to a police report, a Ford Escape vehicle with registration number AS 3222-21 being driven by the groom and occupied by four of his friends lost control and ran into a ditch.

One of the victims who sustained life-threatening injury has since been transferred to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for treatment.

Meanwhile, the bride has since been in coma after suffering from a traumatic shock.

The deceased has been buried, according to Islamic rites.

The Ejisu Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) has since commenced an investigation into the matter.

BY Daniel Bampoe