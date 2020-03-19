4 Refused Entry At Aflao Border

Four foreigners have reportedly been denied entry into Ghana through the Aflao Border due to suspicion of coronavirus.

The four include a Nigerian who had reportedly traveled to South Korea; a German and two Australians.

According to the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) the Nigerian had travelled from Lagos to Ghana without disclosing that he had returned from South Korea two weeks earlier.

It took vigilant GIS officers at the border to detect that the Nigerian had been to South Korea where infection rate is over 200.

The Australians and the German had wanted to cross to Ghana from Togo but were not allowed because of the infection rate in their countries.

