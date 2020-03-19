KNUST Suspends Mid-Sem Exams Due To COVID-19

THE KWAME Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has suspended the mid-semester examination in the university.

The authorities of the Kumasi-based university had planned to organize the examination, starting last Monday, March 16, but they were forced to cancel it at the eleventh-hour.

Dr. Daniel Norris Bekoe, the University Relations Officer of the KNUST, has explained on radio that the COVID-19 virus influenced their last minute decision.

“Originally, the university had planned to commence the mid-semester examination on Monday but due to the COVID-19 virus we were forced to change our plan.

“Right now, the mid-semester examination has been suspended to a later date, which would be announced to the students in due time,” he said.

According to him, to avert a possible spread of the virus among the thousands of students on KNUST campus, the students have been told to leave campus to their homes.

“On Monday, which was originally supposed to be the start of the mid-semester examination, we issued a directive to the students to leave the campus,” Dr. Norris Bekoe said.

According to him, the university is considering the possibility of lecturers teaching their students in their various homes through social media platforms.

“Already, most of the students and their lecturers are on social media platforms where lecturers disseminate information to them. They can use such platforms to study,” he emphasized.

“All academic work is on hold but lecturers can teach their students through social media platforms. The unplanned break will affect the main examination date of the school,” he added.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi